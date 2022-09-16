Nancy Pelosi announces visit to Armenia after deadly clashes with Azerbaijan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that she would visit Armenia following deadly clashes between it and neighbouring Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Ms Pelosi said she would lead a delegation of Armenian-American members of Congress on the trip, but declined to provide further details on what she said was a “rather spontaneous” decision.

“Tomorrow we will be visiting Armenia because we’ve had a continuing invitation from the Armenians,” she said at a Group of Seven meeting in Berlin.

“We have taken great pride in finally passing and making the law … the recognition that what happened in Armenia was a genocide over a 100 years ago.”

The House speaker was referring to US President Joe Biden's decision last year to officially recognise the Armenian genocide that occurred during the First World War.

Ms Pelosi is expected to meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other officials Yerevan, Politico first reported.

More than 200 people have died in the border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week. Yerevan has accused Azerbaijani troops of atrocities in the deadly fighting.

Mr Pashinyan said: “For the moment, the number of [Armenians] dead is 135.”

“Unfortunately, it is not the final figure. There are also many wounded,” he told a Cabinet meeting.

The Caucasus neighbours have fought two wars — in 2020 and in the 1990s — over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated enclave.

Yerevan and Baku have each blamed the other of provoking the clashes, which began on Tuesday. A Moscow-brokered ceasefire ended the fighting late on Wednesday night, but the situation remains tense.

Russia, a military ally of Armenia that also strives for friendly relations with Azerbaijan, said it would pressure both countries to pull their forces back to where they were before this week's conflict broke out.

