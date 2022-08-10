Queen Elizabeth's signature displayed for first time on coins

Queen Elizabeth II’s signature is appearing for the first time on Royal Mint coins.

The £5 ($6) denomination coin collection, made up of three designs, will be used to highlight her service in her platinum jubilee year.

One coin focuses on the queen’s awards and honours, another on her charity work, while the third celebrates the Commonwealth.

“This year marks a truly special moment in royal history — her majesty the queen’s platinum jubilee,” said Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint.

“To celebrate her majesty’s incredible reign, we are delighted to unveil a unique collection which features her signature on all three coins for the first time.

“As the official maker of UK coins, we’re proud to have struck each coin of her majesty’s reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.”

The Queen's Commonwealth coin, 2022. Photo: Royal Mint

The coin collection was been designed by Irish artist and illustrator PJ Lynch, whose designs were inspired by and feature the queen’s signature as a symbol of her personal commitment to others.

“When creating this series, I initially focused on the queen’s hands; she is so often shaking hands — it is how she welcomes and communicates with the people she meets,” he said.

“It led me to consider her signature, which is so symbolic, an instrument of state when she signs official documents, but also her personal promise and commitment.”

The collection can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website. Prices range from £13 for “a brilliant uncirculated coin” and up to £2,865 for a gold proof version.

Earlier this year, the UK enjoyed a four-day holiday to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Thousands of well-wishers took to the streets over the extended bank holiday weekend to mark the monarch’s milestone.

In the last year, she has had health issues that began with a hospital stay and she has missed several royal events.

Prince Charles, Prince William and other front-line royals have stood in for her, including at some of the jubilee events.