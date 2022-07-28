Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney home identified

Australian police have made another public plea for more information about two Saudi women, who have now been identified, after they were found dead in a Sydney home last month.

The incident was first reported on June 7 after their apartment manager conducted a welfare check on their residence and found both women dead in separate beds. He called the police and an investigation was launched into the circumstances of the deaths of the two Al Sehli sisters: Asra, 24, and Amaal, 23.

The cause of the women's death remains unknown, New South Wales Police said.

The sisters have been formally identified as 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli and 23-year-old Amaal Abdullah Alsehli.

“Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women’s movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths — which we believe occurred in early May,” Det Insp Claudia Allcroft, crime manager of Burwood Local Area Command, said.

“Extensive inquiries have been made by Strike Force Woolbird detectives; however, we have been unable to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Asra and Amaal’s death."

Police told CNN the sisters had arrived to the country from Saudi Arabia in 2017.

The Saudi government has not commented on the incident.

Two hotlines have been set up for anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation.