Oldest panda in Mexico dies at zoo on her 35th birthday

Mexico's oldest panda Shuan Shuan has died on her 35th birthday.

She died at the Chapultepec Zoo in the capital, Mexico City’s Environment Department said. It did not give a cause of death.

READ MORE Giant panda cub takes a tumble in the Washington snow

Shuan Shuan lived well beyond her species’ life expectancy in the wild, which the department put at 15 years.

It said the panda died on her 35th birthday and had enjoyed “her favourite food”, a cake of dates and apples.

Shuan Shuan was born in 1987. She was one of the oldest pandas to live outside of China, the department said.