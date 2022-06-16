Dom Phillips: brothers admit to killing British journalist, Brazil police say

Human remains were found buried at a site in the Brazilian Amazon during a search for a missing British journalist and an indigenous expert, a minister said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a suspect in the case was taken by police to the search site along the Itaquai River, reports said.

Dom Phillips and his guide Bruno Pereira went missing on June 5 in a remote part of the Amazon that is rife with environmental crimes, including illegal mining, fishing and logging, and trafficking.

"I was just informed that human remains were found in the place where digging was taking place," Justice Minister Anderson Torres said on Twitter before police were due to give an update on the case.

Mr Torres's comment came after media reports said two suspects told police that the missing men had been killed and confessed to their involvement. Authorities have not confirmed these reports.

The suspect taken to the digging spot has been identified as Oseney da Costa Oliveira, 41.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Atalaia do Norte, the small northern city to which Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira were returning when they disappeared in the remote Javari Valley after receiving threats during a reporting trip.

A man reported to be Oliveira's brother, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, was arrested on June 7.

Brazilian federal police officers on Wednesday escort a suspect towards the Amazon area where indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared. AP

Mr Phillips, 57, a long-time contributor to Britain's The Guardian and other leading international newspapers, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon.

Mr Pereira, a highly regarded advocate for the region's indigenous peoples, was acting as his guide.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had said on Monday that entrails were found in the water during search operations, but police never confirmed this.

The day before, police said they had found personal effects belonging to the two missing men.

Mr Bolsonaro, whose government has been accused of dragging its feet in the investigation, drew more criticism on Wednesday for saying Mr Phillips was "disliked" for his reporting on the region and should have been more careful.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is cheered after he rode a motorcycle along with other bikers in Orlando, Florida, on June 11. AFP

"That Englishman was disliked in the region, because he wrote a lot of articles against illegal gold miners [and] environmental issues," Mr Bolsonaro told YouTube journalist Leda Nagle.

"A lot of people didn't like him. He should have more than redoubled the precautions he was taking. And he decided to go on an excursion instead.

"All signs indicate that if they were killed and I hope that's not the case. They're in the water, and in the water there won't be much left. I don't know if there are piranhas in the Javari."

He again appeared to blame the missing men, saying it was "very reckless to travel in that region without being sufficiently prepared, physically and with weapons".

Mr Bolsonaro's comments prompted an outcry from critics.

"How disgusting," journalist Ana Luiza Basilio wrote on Twitter.

Opposition politician Orlando Silva agreed, tweeting: "The victims are not the ones to blame."

"The government has an obligation to protect the country and not incentivise the criminals controlling the region."