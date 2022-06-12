Indian police step up arrests after religious unrest from anti-Islam remarks

Police in India's Kashmir have arrested a young man for posting a video threatening to behead a former spokeswoman of India's ruling party who had made derogatory remarks about Islam's religious leader Prophet Mohammed, officials said on Sunday.

The video, circulated on YouTube by Faisal Wani about Bharatiya Janata Party's Nupur Sharma, has been withdrawn by authorities as part of a wider attempt to curb religious unrest across India.

Muslims have taken to the streets to protest against the anti-Islamic comments made by Ms Sharma and another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP, in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the BJP suspended Ms Sharma and expelled Mr Jindal for their inflammatory comments Their remarks also angered several Muslim countries, causing a significant diplomatic challenge for the Modi government.

Police cases have been filed against the two former BJP officials.

On Sunday, Mr Jindal said on Twitter that his family had faced continuous threats, and some of his followers tweeted that a crude bomb was defused near his residence in New Delhi.

The outrage against the pair's comments has trended on Twitter, with Muslim groups demanding their arrest. Meanwhile, some hardline Hindu groups have described the two officials as brave and nationalist politicians.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Iran, which are vital trade partners for India, lodged protests through diplomatic channels and demanded an apology from the government on social media.

India's foreign ministry said last week the comments do not reflect the views of the government.

Clashes over the remarks erupted across the country, as some in the minority Muslim community see them as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

Two teenagers were killed when protesters clashed with police in the eastern Indian city of Ranchi last week.

More than 300 people were arrested after sporadic riots in the northern Uttar Pradesh state. State authorities said they are planning to destroy the house of social activist Javed Ahmed, accusing him of organising the demonstrations that turned violent.

Supporters of the religious group Jamaat-e-Islami demonstrate to condemn derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad recently made by Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for the governing Indian Hindu nationalist party, in Lahore, Pakistan. AP

The development authority said Mr Ahmed's house is an illegal building. Fellow activists say the decision is the latest in a series of arbitrary demolitions of Muslim properties that have been seen as an act of revenge by the government run by Mr Modi's party.

Demolitions were also carried out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Saturday.

Dozens of Muslim homes were demolished by the BJP in central Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in April following clashes between Muslims and Hindus.

In the eastern state of West Bengal, authorities enforced an emergency law prohibiting public gatherings in the industrial district of Howrah until June 16. At least 70 people were arrested on charges of rioting and disturbing public order, with internet services suspended for more than 48 hours after the latest communal violence.

BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar staged a sit-in protest on Sunday and accused Bangladesh of inciting violence in the state. West Bengal shares a long, open border with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, whose constitution designates Islam as the state religion, also upholds the principle of secularism. Hindus comprise about 10 per cent of the country's population.

BJP leaders have instructed several senior members to be "extremely cautious" when talking about religion on public platforms and the government continues to tighten public security.