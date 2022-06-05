India's ruling party suspends officials who insulted Islam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party on Sunday suspended its spokeswoman and expelled an official following their controversial statements about the Prophet Mohammed.

Mr Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) said that spokeswoman Nupur Sharma was suspended for breaching the party's constitution and expressing views contrary to its “position on various matters”.

The party said the suspension will remain effective until its disciplinary committee completes an internal inquiry against her, a statement said.

It also expelled another top media official, Naveen Kumar Jindal, over derogatory social media posts it said had "violated communal harmony” and went against its “fundamental beliefs”.

The BJP action follows international and domestic outrage and street violence in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, where a curfew was imposed in some areas after Muslim and Hindu men clashed on streets on Friday.

Qatar and Kuwait have launched diplomatic protests against the pair's statements and called Indian envoys in the respective countries to their foreign offices to lodge strong protests.

There was no immediate reaction from the Indian foreign ministry in New Delhi. However, a statement issued by the Indian embassy in Qatar said that the comments were the views of "fringe elements" and did not represent the Indian government.

"'[The] ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," a statement by the embassy said.

In another statement, Mr Modi’s party said that it respects all religions and denounces insults of any religious figure. The statement did not elaborate on the incidents or name any people.

"As India celebrates [the] 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the statement said.

Both the officials have separately issued defensive statements while retracting their comments.

Their remarks had caused outrage among India’s roughly 200 million Muslim population. This included hundreds of Muslims and Hindus throwing stones at each other on Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city in the north of the country.

The unrest followed a call to demonstrate by a Muslim group, prompting counter-protests by Hindus that escalated into violence.

At least three people were injured in the clashes, with police arresting nearly two dozen people, mostly organisers of the demonstrations.

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed in the state’s Bareilly district, where a Muslim religious group has called for a mass protest rally on June 10 against the derogatory statements.