Train crash in Germany kills three, police say

A train derailed in southern Germany on Friday, killing three and injuring a number of passengers, police said.

The incident happened at lunchtime in the Burgrain area, near the Alpine ski resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.

Three people died in the crash near Munich, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman, who did not have any details on who died, said the train had been quite full at the time of the crash.

READ MORE Germany to fight cost of living crisis with €9 monthly travel ticket

Several carriages of the train were lying on their side and major emergency services operation is still under way, police said.

Part of the route between Munich and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a ski resort town, has been blocked off and traffic diverted, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen and its surrounding regions are gearing up to host the G7 summit of world leaders later this month.

From June 26-28, the heads of state and government including US President Joe Biden are due to meet at Schloss Elmau, about 11km from Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

— This is a developing story.