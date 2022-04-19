Explosions reported at Kabul school in Afghanistan

Bomb attack by extremists in the same area last year killed scores of children

Taliban members stand guard near the scene of a hand grenade attack at a mosque in Kabul this month. There are reports of a fresh attack at a school in the city. EPA
Robert Tollast
Apr 19, 2022

Several explosions were heard at a boys school in Kabul on Tuesday, Reuters has reported.

The school is in the Dasht e Barchi area in the west of the city, a Hazara majority area. The Hazara are a Shiite minority group in Afghanistan that has often been attacked by ISIS, Al Qaeda and other extremist groups.

In May last year, at least 85 people, mostly children, were killed in a bombing at the Sayed Al Shuhada school in the same area.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

Updated: April 19, 2022, 7:31 AM
