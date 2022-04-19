Explosions reported at Kabul school in Afghanistan

Several explosions were heard at a boys school in Kabul on Tuesday, Reuters has reported.

The school is in the Dasht e Barchi area in the west of the city, a Hazara majority area. The Hazara are a Shiite minority group in Afghanistan that has often been attacked by ISIS, Al Qaeda and other extremist groups.

In May last year, at least 85 people, mostly children, were killed in a bombing at the Sayed Al Shuhada school in the same area.

This is a developing story, more to follow.