Four Europeans lost during dive training off Malaysia

Authorities are searching for divers from the UK, France and Norway

A member of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. The agency is searching for four European divers, including two teenagers, who disappeared during training. AFP
The National
Apr 07, 2022

A search for four European divers, including two teenagers, is under way after they disappeared during training off a Malaysian island.

Authorities are searching for a 46-year-old British man, a 14-year-old British boy, an 18-year-old French woman and a 35-year-old Norwegian woman.

Search continues for missing crew after storm sinks UAE cargo ship

They went missing while diving at an island 16.5 kilometres off the coastal town of Mersing in southern Johor state, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

The search, which began on Wednesday afternoon, was halted for the night due to poor visibility, AP reported. It resumed early on Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.

Malaysia reopened its borders to foreigners on April 1 after they remained closed for more than two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The immigration department said more than 55,000 foreigners entered Malaysia in the first four days since the border opened.

Updated: April 07, 2022, 6:01 AM
MalaysiaUKEuropeAsia
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Zelenskyy calls on Russian citizens to protest against the warStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Samsung expects 50% operating profit surge in first quarter
An image that illustrates this article Four European divers go missing during Malaysia drill
An image that illustrates this article Global IT spending to hit $4.4tn in 2022