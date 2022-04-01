Russian foreign minister Lavrov praises India for its stand on Ukraine crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday lauded India’s independent foreign policy as Russia offered to sell oil and military equipment to New Delhi, which is under western pressure to scale down its relationship with Moscow.

Mr Lavrov is on a two-day visit to New Delhi and held extensive talks with his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “best regards” message personally.

India has consistently refused to condemn Moscow – a Cold War ally – for its invasion of Ukraine and repeatedly abstained from voting on western-backed resolutions at the UN.

“I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests,” Mr Lavrov said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, right, and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 1, 2022. AP

Mr Lavrov, without naming the US, said “some countries” were putting pressure on India to take sides but Moscow's and New Delhi's independent foreign policies made them “good friends and loyal partners”.

He rejected the West's assertions that Moscow is waging a war against Ukraine and instead called it a “special operation” to end Kyiv’s military capacity to present any threat to Russia.

He also confirmed that Moscow and New Delhi were moving forward to implement a "rupee-rouble mechanism" to bypass what he called illegal western sanctions that bar countries from trading with Russia.

“Many years ago we started moving in our relations with India, with China, with many other countries from using dollars and euros to more and more use of national currencies. Under these circumstances this trend I believe will be intensified," he said.

There was no official response from India on the proposed new trading mechanism.