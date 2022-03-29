Nigeria: at least seven killed in train attack

At least seven people have been killed in an attack on a train travelling between the Nigerian capital of Abuja and the northern city of Kaduna.

The attack happened on Tuesday when the train was derailed by a bomb and raided by gunmen. Several people are missing.

The trainline, which opened in 2017, was considered to be one of the country’s more successful infrastructure projects in recent years.

But violence has grown in the north-east of the country, where armed gangs are known to operate, as well as terrorist groups linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Expand Autoplay Military commanders inspect arms and ammunitions recovered from Boko Haram militants in Nigeria.

About 970 passengers were on board the train when it was derailed and shot at.

"Passengers who sustained injuries, and the fatalities, have been moved to hospitals," Kaduna State security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said.

The bodies of those killed are at 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna, along with 22 wounded people, sources at the hospital said.

A train security guard told AFP that seven people were killed, including two cleaners.

Read more Nigerian gangs kill 200 villagers in reprisal attack, say residents

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai visited some of the wounded and criticised the attack.

Surviving passengers were moved to safety by the armed forces and Mr Aruwan said search and rescue operations were under way.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation said services on the Abuja-Kaduna route had been suspended temporarily.

The attack came two days after a security guard at Kaduna airport was killed by gunmen in an attack thwarted by the armed forces.

Gunmen also carried out an attack on the railway line in October.

Bandits in the north-west and central Nigerian states have terrorised communities for a long time, conducting mass kidnappings, raiding villages and stealing cattle.

But their violence has intensified and dozens of gunmen often carry out attacks on motorbikes, sometimes striking several villages and killing or abducting residents.

Main roads have also been targets, with people kidnapped by gangs between the capital and cities such as Kaduna and Kano in the north.

Nigeria's military has been carrying out operations and air strikes to clear bandits from their camps hidden in forests that straddle several states in the north-west.

Security forces are also fighting against a 12-year insurgency in the north-east that has killed 40,000 people and displaced more than two million.