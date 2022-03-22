US and Europe to announce new sanctions on Russia when Biden visits Brussels

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

During his trip to Europe this week, US President Joe Biden will join allies in slapping new sanctions on Russia and tightening existing ones due to its invasion of Ukraine, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Mr Biden will travel on Wednesday with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to Brussels, Belgium, where Nato and the EU are based, for meetings with fellow leaders. Then he plans to travel to Poland in a show of support for the ally, which shares a border with Ukraine.

Mr Sullivan said Mr Biden would work with allies on longer-term adjustments to Nato force posture during his visit and announce “joint action” on enhancing energy security in Europe, which is highly reliant on Russian gas.

He will also “have the opportunity to co-ordinate on the next phase of military assistance to Ukraine” and will “join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia” while tightening existing measures to “ensure robust enforcement”, Mr Sullivan told reporters.

The US and its allies have enacted sweeping sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine and supplied billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Kyiv.

Mr Biden has pledged not to send US soldiers into Ukraine, but promised to keep its commitment to defend Nato members if they are attacked.

During his trip, Mr Biden will also announce further US humanitarian contributions for refugees and civilians inside Ukraine, many of whom are trapped in besieged cities.

In Poland, Mr Biden will “engage with US troops who are now helping to defend Nato territory” and meet experts involved in the humanitarian response to the war.

He will also meet Polish President Andrzej Duda.