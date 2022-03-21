Prioritise mental health support for Ukrainians arriving in UK, experts say

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Refugees fleeing the Ukraine war will need immediate access to mental health services as they reach Britain, experts have warned.

Tackling mental health issues including anxiety and fear is important in trying to prevent people developing mental health problems.

The UK is allowing in refugees with family ties in the UK, and about 9,500 visas have been issued to other refugees under the Ukraine Family Scheme. A group of 50 orphans was expected to land on Monday.

As part of the emergency refugee operation, some immediate access to the UK’s benefits system has been arranged.

“Depending on where you are in Ukraine, at the moment you may be experiencing absolutely catastrophic, direct, traumatic events occurring: loss of homes, having no electricity, no water, deaths of people around you, being injured yourself,” said Prof Jonathan Bisson, professor in psychiatry at Cardiff University.