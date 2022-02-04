European police uncover online sites with bomb making tips

Websites were being shared by Islamist, far right and left-wing groups

The online crackdown on sites sharing advice on bomb making was co-ordinated by Europol. EPA
Paul Peachey
Feb 4, 2022

Police forces across Europe have identified more than 100 websites used by extremist groups to share bomb making tips.

The operation involving forces from nine countries targeted sites that included details of how to use chemicals for homemade explosives.

The sites also featured manuals and tutorials on how to prepare and carry out terrorist attacks.

They were shared by Islamist, right-wing and left-wing terrorist groups, according to Europol, the European police organisation that co-ordinated the operation.

The operation identified 563 pieces of content on 106 websites. Police contacted the internet service providers to take them down, but it was not immediately clear how many had been blocked.

The investigation involved the UK, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Switzerland.

The EU has introduced new rules that come into effect in June that force internet companies to take down terrorist content within an hour after being alerted by member states. If the companies fail to comply they can be fined.

At the launch of the initiative last year, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said: “Taking down terrorist content immediately is crucial to stop terrorists from exploiting the internet to recruit and encourage attacks and to glorify their crimes.”

The operation is the latest targeting sites that help criminals to share information and advertise their services.

In December, forces from six countries targeted hundreds of social media accounts involved in the people-smuggling trade from Belarus. The accounts promoted the sale of counterfeit identity documents and smuggling services.

Updated: February 4th 2022, 12:21 PM
