Heavy gunfire heard at military camp in Burkina Faso capital

Heavy gunfire rang out from the main military camp in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou early on Sunday, it has been reported.

The gunfire at the Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses the army's general staff and a prison whose inmates include soldiers involved in a failed 2015 coup attempt, began about 5am (GMT) and could still be heard as of 7.30, a Reuters reporter who saw soldiers firing said.

A Burkina Faso government representative said he also heard gunfire and was seeking information.

Governments in West and Central Africa are on high alert for coups after successful putsches over the past 18 months in Mali and Guinea. The military took over in Chad last year after president Idriss Deby died on the battlefield.

Burkinabe authorities arrested a dozen soldiers this month on suspicion of conspiring against the government.

The arrests followed a shake-up within the army's leadership in December, which some analysts saw as an effort by President Roch Kabore to shore up support within the military.

Rising violence in the West African country by militants linked to al Qaeda and ISIS killed more than 2,000 people last year, prompting violent street protests in November fuelled by calls for Mr Kabore to step down.

More demonstrations were planned for Saturday but the government banned them and the police intervened to disperse the hundreds of people who tried to assemble in Ouagadougou.

The government has suspended the nation's mobile internet service on several occasions and the tense situation in November led the UN special envoy to West Africa to warn against any military takeover.

Among the inmates at Sangoule Lamizana is Gen Gilbert Diendere, who was an ally of Burkina Faso's former president Blaise Compaore. Mr Compaore was overthrown in a 2014 uprising.

Diendere led a failed coup attempt the following year against the transitional government. He was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years in prison. He is also currently on trial in connection with the killing of Mr Compaore's predecessor, Thomas Sankara, during a coup in 1987.