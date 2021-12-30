Today's best photos: from wildfire in Argentina to camel racing in Sharjah

Wildfire in Argentina

View of a huge fire behind the Route 40 in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometres south of Bariloche in Argentina. Several fires have been active for weeks in the Argentine provinces of Neuquen, Rio Negro and Chubut, consuming thousands of hectares of native forest, according to the authorities.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu

EPA

The Dean of St George's Cathedral Michael Weeder, left, and Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba stand near the coffin of late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town. The anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, a key figure in the dismantling of apartheid, died on December 26, aged 90. His body will lie in repose at St George's Cathedral until his full state funeral on January 1, 2022.

Construction of an Iraqi mudhif

AFP

An Iraqi craftsman works on the construction of a traditional guesthouse, a Mudhif, in front of the museum of the southern city of Basra. The Mudhif, a large ceremonial house for use by guests or as a gathering place for special occasions, is constructed from reeds, straw and other natural materials harvested from the marshes in southern Iraq.

Surfing in Brazil

AP Photo

A man surfs at Maresias beach, in Sao Sebastiao, Brazil. The area's waves went virtually unridden until construction in the 1970s of a coastal road.

Christmas tree on Skanderbeg Square

AFP

Aerial view of Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, illuminated with Christmas decorations and surrounded by an open Christmas market.

Camel racing in Sharjah

AFP

Camels line up for a race during the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Camel Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels in the Gulf emirate of Sharjah.