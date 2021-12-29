The best of Big Picture 2021

The National's daily Big Picture choices provided current affairs and a more off-beat look at the year

The National
Dec 29, 2021

Throughout the week, and throughout the year, The National’s editors select the day’s “Big Picture”.

The photos can be newsworthy or a stunning moment of nature caught by a photographer, a sporting highlight or simply a beautiful picture. Some are taken by our staff photographers in the UAE, others sourced from around the world. Above all, they must be striking and memorable.

The gallery above includes some of the best images featured in Big Picture series over the last year.

Updated: December 29th 2021, 11:47 AM
