Today's best photos: from a foggy Liverpool to Sir Lewis Hamilton

Fog over the Liver Buildings

AP

A view of the Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by early morning fog in Liverpool, England.

Kentucky tornado aftermath

Reuters

Debris viewed from a cinema after tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Funeral in Kashmir

Reuters

People offer funeral prayers for police constable Rameez Ahmad Baba, who Indian police said succumbed to his injuries after he was on a bus attacked by militants on Monday, in Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Haiti explosion

AP Photo

Firefighters stand next to what remains of a fuel tank after it overturned and exploded in Cap-Hatien, Haiti. The explosion engulfed cars and homes in flames, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens.

Ngerebeg ritual

EPA

Children take part in the sacred Ngerebeg ritual in a village in Gianyar, in Bali. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months and is mainly aimed at driving away evil spirits. Participants decorate their bodies with colourful paint and march through their villages.

Formula One testing

Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and mechanics during post-season testing at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi.

Peruvian Santa Claus

AFP

Paul Heinz Suarez Gamarra, known as the Peruvian Santa Claus, arrives at the Villa Panamericana hospital using the local volunteer firefighter brigade's ladder basket to give presents to young Covid-19 patients in Lima.

Vaia Dragon

AFP

A dog stands near the 'Vaia Dragon', a sculpture made by Venetian artist Marco Martalar in Lavarone near Trento, in the Alps region of north-eastern Italy. Martalar creates his works from wooden debris of the Vaia windstorm that hit the Veneto region in October 2018, destroying thousands of hectares of forest and shattering the Italian forest system. The sculpture represents the fury of nature.

Broye Luminis Light Festival

AP

People walk on a one-kilometre long path in the illuminated forest during the first Broye Luminis Light Festival, in Lully, Switzerland. From December 10 to 19, Broye Luminis will highlight the forest through an enchanting and multisensory journey in the 'Bois de la Faye', near the Rose de la Broye restoroute in Estavayer-le-Lac.

Lake Geneva fog

AFP

A couple is silhouetted by a sea of fog hanging above Lake Geneva, at Mont de Gourze in western Switzerland, after sunset.

Sir Lewis Hamilton

AP

Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in England.