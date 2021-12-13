Today's best photos: from Miss Universe to a frozen landscape in Russia

'The National' selects the most striking pictures from around the world

The National
Dec 13, 2021

Miss Universe

Reuters

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu reacts as the Miss Universe crown is placed on her head by outgoing Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico, in Eilat, Israel.

Winter in Russia

AFP

Children play on the ice of a frozen pond in a forest near the village of Troitskoye, outside Moscow.

Real Betis v Real Sociedad

AFP

Real Betis fans throw stuffed animals to be collected and given to children in need, during the LaLiga match between their team and Real Sociedad at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville.

Migrant stand-off with police

EPA

Central American migrants face police in Mexico City. About 500 Central Americans from a migrant caravan that left Chiapas more than a month and a half ago arrived in Mexico City, where they found the police blockade.

After the tornado

Reuters

A broken bedroom window looks out on the devastation wrought by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, in the US.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project

AP Photo

A view of the newly completed Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, India. The $115 million promenade connects the Ganges River with the centuries-old temple.

Updated: December 13th 2021, 1:08 PM
