Today's best photos: from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to tornado damage in Kentucky

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Victor Besa/The National.

Williams driver George Russell arrives at the Yas Marina paddock for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final Formula One race of the season.

Tornado damage in Kentucky

EPA

A photo taken with a drone shows widespread destruction of homes and businesses after a tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, in the US. According to early reports, as many as 75 to 100 people lost their lives in the state, with more dead in Arkansas.

Big wave surfing in Nazare

AP Photo

Skimboarding world champion Lucas Fink, from Brazil, falls down a wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.

Anti-vaccine demonstrators in Luxembourg

AFP

Anti-vaccination demonstrators in Luxembourg stand in front of police water canon during a protest against the government's measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Ski Jumping World Cup

EPA

Marita Kramer of Austria in action during the trial round for the women's HS140 Individual qualification at the Ski Jumping World Cup, at Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany.

Haitian migrants

Reuters

Haitian migrants are registered after arriving at a shelter on the Mexican-US border, in Mexicali, Mexico.

Bill The Goat

AP Photo

US Naval Academy mascot Bill the Goat takes a midshipman's hat as they march on to the field before an NCAA college football game against Army in East Rutherford, New Jersey.