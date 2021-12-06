Today's best photos: from an astronaut on the metro to a pink pond in Australia

Spaceman takes the metro

AP Photo

A man dressed as an astronaut takes a ride on the metro as part of a campaign to promote a Nasa Space Exhibition in Istanbul, Turkey.

Fire and water

AFP

An Iraqi youth stands on the bank of the Shatt al-Arab waterway in the Nahr Bin Omar village, as flare stacks burn in the eponymous oilfield and installation across the water, in Iraq's southern Basra governorate.

Kung-fu class

AFP

Fadel Othman, a Syrian kung-fu teacher, and his young students perform in an area near his martial arts school in the rebel-held town of Abzimu in the western countryside of Aleppo province. Mr Othman was hit by an artillery shell in 2015, during fighting between rebels and government forces. As a result, the young man, 24, who started his kung-fu training at the age of 12, was braced to forgo his lifelong passion. But over the course of the three years he spent in Turkey for medical treatment, he continued classes with martial arts trainers and even participated in several tournaments.

Santas' ski season

Reuters

Skiers dressed as Santa Claus ride the lifts to participate in the charity Santa Sunday in Bethel, Maine, US.

Pink pond

EPA

The pink pond installation, entitled Pond[er] at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. The architectural installation, a pink pond representative of Australia's inland salt lakes, has been revealed as the winner of the NGV's 2021 Architecture Commission in the Grollo Equiset Garden at NGV International.

Railing against station closure

EPA

A Thai train mechanic checks the engine of the century-old steam locomotive number 824 during a special trip from Bangkok to the ancient capital of Ayutthaya, at the historic 105-year-old Hua Lamphong main railway station in Thailand's present-day capital city. The Transport Ministry plans to decommission Bangkok's main railway station this month after a century of operation, as the newly built Bang Sue Grand Station opens, sparking criticism from the public. Hua Lamphong opened in 1916 after six years of construction.