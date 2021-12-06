Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in jail, says junta spokesman

Ousted civilian leader found guilty of inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid rules

The National
Dec 6, 2021

A Myanmar court on Monday found ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid rules, and gave her a four-year prison sentence, a government spokesman said.

Suu Kyi "was sentenced to two years' imprisonment under section 505(b) and two years' imprisonment under natural disaster law", junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.

Former president Win Myint was also sentenced to four years in prison under the same charges, he said, adding that they would not yet be taken to prison.

Read More
Five dead as Myanmar security forces ram car into Yangon protest

"They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now" in the capital Naypyidaw, he added, without giving further details.

The 76-year-old Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals removed her government in the early hours of February 1, ending Myanmar's brief democratic interlude.

The junta has since added a slew of other indictments, including breaching the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud. The Nobel laureate faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in the military-built capital, and Suu Kyi's lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

Updated: December 6th 2021, 6:27 AM
MyanmarSuu KyiAsiaWorld
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article US retailer Patagonia donates $10m to protect environment
An image that illustrates this article Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in jail, says junta spokesman
An image that illustrates this article From South Sudanese refugee to debuting for Australia in rugby at Dubai Sevens
An image that illustrates this article US congressman criticised for gun-toting Christmas tweet days after school shooting