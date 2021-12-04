Today's best photos: from abandoned cats in La Palma to a Stallone exhibition

Abandoned cats

AP Photo

Abandoned cats wander in search of food on a road covered by ash and blocked by lava in the exclusion zone near the volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain. The volcano is going strong and seismic activity in the area has increased in recent days.

Warehouse fire

Reuters

Firefighters work to douse a fire at a warehouse for blankets in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Jellyfish in South Korea

Reuters

A girl looks at a water tank full of jellyfish inside an aquarium in Seoul, South Korea.

Firebreather in Nigeria

AFP

A dancer spits fire during a slum party in the Oworonshoki district of Lagos. In Oworonshoki, a poor district of Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital, an emerging artistic dance activists, Ennovate Dance House, is changing the narratives of the slum community. The area that in the past was always in the news for cultism, violence and killings, is suddenly attracting tourist attention with a "Slum Party", a yearly artistic dance festival used by the group to give hope to residents.

Flooding in Venice

AP Photo

Cannella (Cinnamon), a young golden retriever looks at the camera as she stops in St Mark's Square flooded by sea tide, in Venice, Italy. The water reached 99 centimetres above sea level and the lowest parts of town were submerged.

Stallone exhibition

Getty Images

Actor Sylvester Stallone attends a press conference during the opening of the exhibition Sylvester Stallone - Retrospektive zum 75. Geburtstag at Osthaus Museum Hagen in Hagen, Germany. The exhibition will run from December 3, 2021 until February 20, 2022.