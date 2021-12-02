Today's best photos: from a fishing Darth Vader to the UAE National Day

Darth Fisher

EPA

The light art project 'Darth Fisher' created by Streetart Frankey is on display at the Torontobrug bridge as part of the Amsterdam Light Festival 2021. The festival's light-art installations can be viewed only in the early morning and late afternoon this year owing to new coronavirus measures brought in by the Dutch authorities.

La Palma volcano

AP Photo

A fissure is seen next to a house covered with ash on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain. A fissure that volcanologists believe spouted a gusher of lava left a gaping hole in front of house whose bottom floor was completely covered by a layer of ash. A stream of lava from the volcano on La Palma threatened on Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived an eruption, now in its tenth week, which shows no sign of stopping.

NCCA college basketball

AP Photo

Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma and teammate Storm Murphy, centre left, compete for a rebound with Maryland players, from left, Hakim Hart, Julian Reese and Fatts Russell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Maryland. Virginia Tech won 62-58.

Balloons brighten the day

AFP

A young street vendor carries balloons as he waits for customers amid smoggy conditions in Lahore, Pakistan.

Snapchat x Great Barrier Reef Foundation

Getty Images

A man swims over a Snapchat logo during the Snapchat x Great Barrier Reef Foundation announcement at Bondi Icebergs in Sydney, Australia.

The UAE's National Day

Pawan Singh / The National.

Emirati Rola Saheb at the flag garden near Dubai's Kite Beach on the UAE’s 50th National Day.