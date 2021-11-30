Today's best photos: from a snowy chateau to the Sagrada Familia basilica's star

AFP

Haut-Koenigsbourg castle

The Haut-Koenigsbourg castle in Orschwiller, eastern France, after the first snowfalls on the Vosges peaks.

Reuters

African elephant protection

A worker uses his palm to cover the eye of an African elephant during a medical check. The Sindh High Court has requested an assessment of the health condition of the elephants, after Pakistan Animal Welfare Society filed a petition saying they were being treated harshly.

Reuters

Heavy rainfall in Spain

A car is submerged following heavy rainfall and snowmelt in Zorrotza, Spain.

Getty Images

Police Sergeant Matt Ratana's funeral

British officers from the Metropolitan Police take part in a memorial service to celebrate the life of Sgt Matt Ratana at the Royal Military Chapel in London. Sgt Ratana was fatally shot in September last year by a handcuffed suspect who was being taken into custody in south London.

AP

Fallen tree in LA

Workers begin to remove a tree that fell into a house, killing a 60-year-old man, in Los Angeles. Four people were inside when the tree toppled late on Sunday, said a fire department spokesman. Three were rescued but the fourth died.

Getty Images

Japanese Omicron travel ban

Unused pushchairs at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Japan has imposed an entry ban on all foreigners for at least one month in an attempt to tackle the Omicron variant.

AFP

Smog in Lahore

A walk amid smoggy conditions in Lahore, Pakistan.

AFP

Ethiopian protest

Ethiopians living in South Africa shout slogans during a protest at the US Embassy in Pretoria against purported foreign meddling in Ethiopia. International alarm is mounting about the escalating conflict in Africa's second most populous country, with fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front rebel group advancing towards the capital as foreign governments urge their citizens to leave.

AFP

Fire over Santiago

Smoke billows from a fire at a carpet factory in Santiago, Chile.

AFP

Kenyan Nutcracker ballet

Members of Dance Centre Kenya during a dress rehearsal of 'Nutcracker' in front of about 1,000 children invited from the Kibera slum in Nairobi.

AFP

5.5 tonne star

Operators use a crane to install a giant star on top of the Mare de Deu tower of the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain.