US to resume talks with Taliban next week

The US will resume talks with the Taliban next week in Qatar to address, among other issues, the fight against terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The delegation will be led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, for the planned two weeks of discussions, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

The two sides will discuss "our vital national interests", which include counterterrorism operations against ISIS and Al Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan's devastated economy and safe passage for Americans and Afghans who worked for the US during the 20-year war.

Two weeks ago, Mr West met representatives of the hardline movement, which seized power in August as US forces completed their withdrawal, in Pakistan.

A first session between the two sides was held from October 9-10 in the Qatari capital of Doha, where US diplomats overseeing relations with Afghanistan moved to after the Taliban takeover.

On Friday, Mr West emphasised the conditions for the Taliban to receive US financial and diplomatic support. They include measures to fight terrorism, the formation of an inclusive government, respect for the rights of minorities, women and girls, as well as the provision of equal access to education and employment.

He said the US will continue to have dialogue with the Taliban and provide only humanitarian aid for now.

Amir Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Taliban government, which is not recognised by the international community, last week called on the US Congress in an open letter to release of Afghan assets frozen by Washington.