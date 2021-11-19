Today's best photos: from a BMW factory in China to mudslides in Canada

BMW factory in Shenyang
New cars sit surrounded by snow at a BMW factory in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
Basketball in Iowa
lowa State's Lexi Donarski goes to the hoop for a lay-up against Drake during an NCAA college basketball game at the Knapp Centre in Des Moines, Iowa.
Prince Charles and Camilla visit the Sphinx
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pose in front of the Sphinx, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.
Missouri lunar eclipse
The Earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the US flag on top of a building in downtown Kansas City.
Playtime in Pakistan
Children ride swings in a playground in Karachi, Pakistan.
Baseball in Tokyo
Tokyo Tower is illuminated in the colours of the Los Angeles Angels to celebrate baseball pitcher Shohei Ohtani's MVP award in Tokyo.
Canada mudslides
Heavy rain and mudslides cause havoc along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, British Columbia.