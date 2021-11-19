Today's best photos: from a BMW factory in China to mudslides in Canada

AFP

BMW factory in Shenyang

New cars sit surrounded by snow at a BMW factory in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.

AP

Basketball in Iowa

lowa State's Lexi Donarski goes to the hoop for a lay-up against Drake during an NCAA college basketball game at the Knapp Centre in Des Moines, Iowa.

REUTERS

Prince Charles and Camilla visit the Sphinx

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pose in front of the Sphinx, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.

AP Photo

Missouri lunar eclipse

The Earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the US flag on top of a building in downtown Kansas City.

AP Photo

Playtime in Pakistan

Children ride swings in a playground in Karachi, Pakistan.

AP Photo

Baseball in Tokyo

Tokyo Tower is illuminated in the colours of the Los Angeles Angels to celebrate baseball pitcher Shohei Ohtani's MVP award in Tokyo.

AP

Canada mudslides

Heavy rain and mudslides cause havoc along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, British Columbia.