Today's best photos: from Britney fans celebrating to flooding in Chennai

Britney Spears freed

A portrait of Britney Spears is held by a supporter outside a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, in Los Angeles. A judge ended the legal arrangement that has controlled Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.

AP Photo

First lady and second gentleman

French first lady Brigitte Macron and US second gentleman Doug Emhoff visit an exhibition by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel at the Petit Palais art museum, in Paris.

Reuters

Lord mayor's show

Vincent Keaveny, the 693rd Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the state coach during the Lord Mayor's Show in the City of London.

AP Photo

Drought in Iraq

A dead crab lies on drought-cracked earth at Zawita Dam, 20 kilometres from the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk, in the autonomous Kurdish region.

AFP

Hope for hospitals

A baby undergoes a light therapy session at Saint Damien Paediatric Hospital, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A gang leader said on Friday he is easing a chokehold on fuel deliveries that has caused a crisis for hospitals.

AP Photo

Football in Kabul

Boys play football in Chaman-e-Hozori park, in Afghan capital Kabul.

AFP

US-Mexico border reopening

US Border Patrol police monitor the US-Mexico border fence which runs to the Pacific Ocean near Friendship Park in Imperial Beach, California, before the border reopens after 20 months of Covid-19 shutdown.

AFP

Poland-Belarus border tensions

Polish police guard Poland-Belarus border near Kuznica, to stop migrants crossing into Poland. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border.

Reuters

Flooding in Chennai

An elderly couple sleep on the stairs of a closed shop in a flooded neighbourhood in Chennai, India. The India Meteorological Department has lifted the red alert for extremely heavy rain in the area.