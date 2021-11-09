Today's best photos: from climbing a skyscraper to a light art exhibition

‘The National’ selects the most striking pictures from around the world

The National
Nov 9, 2021

Skyscraper climb

Climb guide Jason Johnson smiles at the top of City Climb, a new attraction 1,300 feet off the ground, at 30 Hudson Yards in New York.

AP Photo

Baby balloon

A giant baby balloon inflated by climate change activists is left in the rain at Glasgow Green as the Cop26 conference continues in Scotland.

Reuters

Ethiopian White House demonstration

Demonstrators hold a protest to denounce the United States' stance on the conflict in Ethiopia, outside the White House in Washington.

Reuters

A door to nowhere

A health worker marks a door of a house after administering polio drops during a vaccination campaign in the old quarters of Kabul, Afghanistan.

AFP

Nairobi market fire

Traders sit in front of what remains following a fire at Gikomba market, East Africa's largest second-hand clothing market in Nairobi, Kenya.

AFP

Karabakh war anniversary

Azeri soldiers carry a large national flag to mark the anniversary of the end of the 2020 war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia in downtown Baku, Azerbaijan.

EPA

Light art exhibition

Visitors interact with digital light effects by Japan-based digital art group teamLab during the 'Future Park and Animals of flowers, symbiotic lives' light art exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan.

EPA

Updated: November 9th 2021, 1:24 PM
