Today's best photos: from climbing a skyscraper to a light art exhibition

Skyscraper climb

Climb guide Jason Johnson smiles at the top of City Climb, a new attraction 1,300 feet off the ground, at 30 Hudson Yards in New York.

AP Photo

Baby balloon

A giant baby balloon inflated by climate change activists is left in the rain at Glasgow Green as the Cop26 conference continues in Scotland.

Reuters

Ethiopian White House demonstration

Demonstrators hold a protest to denounce the United States' stance on the conflict in Ethiopia, outside the White House in Washington.

Reuters

A door to nowhere

A health worker marks a door of a house after administering polio drops during a vaccination campaign in the old quarters of Kabul, Afghanistan.

AFP

Nairobi market fire

Traders sit in front of what remains following a fire at Gikomba market, East Africa's largest second-hand clothing market in Nairobi, Kenya.

AFP

Karabakh war anniversary

Azeri soldiers carry a large national flag to mark the anniversary of the end of the 2020 war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia in downtown Baku, Azerbaijan.

EPA

Light art exhibition

Visitors interact with digital light effects by Japan-based digital art group teamLab during the 'Future Park and Animals of flowers, symbiotic lives' light art exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan.