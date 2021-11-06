Today’s best photos: from paddleboarding in Russia to flooding near Sarajevo

Getty Images

Paddleboarding on Lake Sukko

People ride stand-up paddleboards on Lake Sukko, also known as the Cypress Lake, in the mountains of Russia’s Abrau Peninsula. Featuring bald cypress trees planted in the mid-1930s, this artificial pond is considered a natural landmark. It runs dry annually and is refilled during each year’s wet season.

Reuters

Extra al fresco dining in Venice

People sit at a cafe in a flooded St Mark’s Square during seasonally high water in Venice, Italy.

AFP

Lady in red

A model presents a creation by Hannibal Laguna during Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, Malaysia.

AP Photo

Foggy sunrise over Frankfurt

Frankfurt’s television tower rises above the thick fog that blankets the German city at sunrise.

AFP

A wonder of the seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises’ newest ship, “Wonder of the Seas”, sets sail from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, western France, heading for the harbour of Marseilles.

Reuters

Flooding in Bosnia

Cars sit stranded in floodwater in Rajlovac near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.