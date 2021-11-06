Today’s best photos: from paddleboarding in Russia to flooding near Sarajevo

Paddleboarding on Lake Sukko
People ride stand-up paddleboards on Lake Sukko, also known as the Cypress Lake, in the mountains of Russia’s Abrau Peninsula. Featuring bald cypress trees planted in the mid-1930s, this artificial pond is considered a natural landmark. It runs dry annually and is refilled during each year’s wet season.
Extra al fresco dining in Venice
People sit at a cafe in a flooded St Mark’s Square during seasonally high water in Venice, Italy.
Lady in red
A model presents a creation by Hannibal Laguna during Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, Malaysia.
Foggy sunrise over Frankfurt
Frankfurt’s television tower rises above the thick fog that blankets the German city at sunrise.
A wonder of the seas
Royal Caribbean Cruises’ newest ship, “Wonder of the Seas”, sets sail from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, western France, heading for the harbour of Marseilles.
Flooding in Bosnia
Cars sit stranded in floodwater in Rajlovac near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.