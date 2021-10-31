Cop26 summit: Greta Thunberg mobbed by supporters as she arrives in Glasgow

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg was mobbed by supporters as she arrived in Glasgow for the Cop26 summit.

The Swede teen was accompanied by police as she made her way from Glasgow Central station to the conference on Saturday evening.

World leaders have arrived in Scotland’s biggest city for the two-week summit that begins on Sunday.

Environmentalists are calling Cop26 the world’s last chance to turn the tide against climate change.

Ms Thunberg, 18, was also mobbed by activists in London at a protest over the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels. The protest took place outside the Standard Chartered headquarters.

She is expected to take part in demonstrations in Glasgow.

A march through the city will take place on November 5, organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, the Scottish branch of the movement inspired by her activism.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives at Glasgow Central station for the Cop26 summit.

Ms Thunberg is expected to speak at a rally taking place on Saturday hosted by the Cop26 Coalition.

When asked by the BBC’s Andrew Marr if she had been invited, Ms Thunberg said: “I don't know. It is very unclear. Not officially. I think that many people might be scared that if they invite too many radical young people, then that might make them look bad.”