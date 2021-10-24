Today's best photos: from Giza art to Karva Chauth festival preparations

Giant Slalo

Loic Meillard of Switzerland competes in the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Giant Slalom in Soelden, Austria.

Palestinian fishermen

Palestinian fishermen unload their catch on the coastline of Gaza City. Forced to stay close to shore due to Israeli restrictions on powerful engines, the men complain they must seek a catch from overfished shallow waters with declining stocks. Israel's navy fully controls the waters off Gaza's 40-kilometre coastline, and restricts or expands the size of the fishing zone in response to security conditions.

Forever is Now

Dogs linger around an art installation in front of the pyramids on the western outskirts of the Egyptian capital's twin city of Giza. It is part of an exhibition titled 'Forever is Now', organised by Art D’Egypte, featuring large-scale sculptures and installations by 10 international contemporary artists.

Lebanese migrant

Ali Abd Alwareth, 24, from Lebanon sits in the woods outside the Emergency State zone at the Polish-Belarusian border, waiting for the arrival of Border Guard patrol. Exhausted and trapped in a cold forest, Lebanese barber Ali Abd Alwareth said he regretted his week-long bid to enter the EU via the Belarus-Poland border.

Haiti fuel crisis

A boy stands on the bridge of a normally busy main road in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (AP)

Karva Chauth festival preparations

Women have their hands decorated with henna on the eve of the Karva Chauth festival, in which married women fast one whole day and offer prayers to the moon for the welfare, prosperity, and longevity of their husbands, in Amritsar.