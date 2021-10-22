Today's best photos: From a Warhol painting to a carrot-eating giraffe

Above Manhattan

Democratic nominee for mayor Eric Adams gives a speech before the ribbon is cut during the official opening of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in New York. The building is an immersive experience and observatory in the crown of One Vanderbilt, the new tower in the heart of Manhattan that stands 427 metres tall.

AFP

EU Summit

European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and members of the European Council pose for a photo during a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels.

Reuters

To the top

Tourists use a conveyer belt to reach the upper slopes, before the start of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season in Soelden, Austria.

EPA

World-famous

Fatemeh Rezaei, a retired teacher, admires a Marilyn Monroe portrait by American artist Andy Warhol at Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Iran.

AP Photo

Fast delivery

Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh delivers a ball during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup match with Papua New Guinea at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat, which Bangladesh won by 84 runs.

AFP

Carrot time

Visitors feed a giraffe carrots at an enclosure in Xenpal Zoo near Monterrey, Mexico.

Reuters

Showing heart

Fans of SK Sturm Graz show their love for the club before the Europa League match against Spanish side Real Sociedad in Graz, Austria. Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute.

EPA

Close call

Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock (no 11) dives safely into third base while beating the tag by Atlanta Braves' third baseman Austin Riley in the third inning of the MLB playoff in LA.