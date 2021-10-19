Today's best photos: from migrants being rescued in Libya to kiteboarders in Australia

'The National' selects the most stunning pictures from around the world

The National
Oct 19, 2021

Sleeper bicycle

A boy asleep on a bicycle in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Reuters

The case of paper skulls

One of several papier-mâché skulls, with an “X” made with black adhesive tape, placed by unknown people overnight on numerous statues in the centre of Naples, in southern Italy.

EPA

Tea with Queen Elizabeth

A visitor poses with a waxwork of Queen Elizabeth II at the newly-opened Madame Tussauds in Dubai.

AFP

High five

Papua New Guinea's Kiplin Doriga, left, celebrates with teammate Simon Atai after the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup first-round match between Scotland and Papua New Guinea in Muscat, Oman.

AP Photo

Peek-a-boo

African ostriches enjoy a sunny autumn day at Nornieki, the largest ostrich farm in Snepele, Latvia.

EPA

Soar high

Kiteboarders make the most of strong winds at St Kilda Beach in Melbourne, Australia.

Getty Images

