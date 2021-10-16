Today’s best photos: from a rehabilitating turtle to Hindu celebrations

Show of solidarity

Hamas supporters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in a protest at a Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip to mark the tenth anniversary of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.

EPA

Turtle rehabilitation

An injured turtle recovers in a tank at the Marine Fauna Rehabilitation Centre in Salango, Ecuador.

Reuters

Slam dunk

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso scores against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at the United Centre in Chicago. Reuters

Reuters

Hindu festivities

People watch the effigies Hindu demon Ravana, centre, his son Meghnath, left, and brother Kumbhkaran burn on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, which marks the triumph of good over evil, in Amritsar, India.

AFP

Child's play

US President Joe Biden is greeted by children at the Capitol Child Development Centre in Hartford, Connecticut.

AFP

Crowd control

Protesters try to break a locked gate at the National Mosque during a demonstration after Friday prayers in Dhaka after footage emerged of a Quran being placed on the knee of a figure of a Hindu god during celebrations for the Hindu festival of Durga Puja.

AFP

We have lift off

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Lucy spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Lucy will observe Trojan asteroids, a unique family of asteroids that orbit the sun in front of and behind Jupiter.

AP Photo

Half a century

The Azadi tower, which is the symbol of Iran, turns 50 years old.