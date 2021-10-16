Today’s best photos: from a rehabilitating turtle to Hindu celebrations

Show of solidarity
Hamas supporters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in a protest at a Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip to mark the tenth anniversary of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.
Turtle rehabilitation
An injured turtle recovers in a tank at the Marine Fauna Rehabilitation Centre in Salango, Ecuador.
Slam dunk
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso scores against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at the United Centre in Chicago. Reuters
Hindu festivities
People watch the effigies Hindu demon Ravana, centre, his son Meghnath, left, and brother Kumbhkaran burn on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, which marks the triumph of good over evil, in Amritsar, India.
Child's play
US President Joe Biden is greeted by children at the Capitol Child Development Centre in Hartford, Connecticut.
Crowd control
Protesters try to break a locked gate at the National Mosque during a demonstration after Friday prayers in Dhaka after footage emerged of a Quran being placed on the knee of a figure of a Hindu god during celebrations for the Hindu festival of Durga Puja.
We have lift off
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Lucy spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Lucy will observe Trojan asteroids, a unique family of asteroids that orbit the sun in front of and behind Jupiter.
Half a century
The Azadi tower, which is the symbol of Iran, turns 50 years old.