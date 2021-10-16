Severe flash flooding hits India's southern state of Kerala

Five districts of Kerala, southern India, are on high alert after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding and landslides, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The Indian Army has been deployed in some of the worst-hit areas and 14 people were reported missing in Kottayam district, according to local government officials.

A video posted online appeared to show passengers barely able to exit a bus that was almost submerged.

Floods in #Kerala !

State Road Transport Corporation bus washed away! Passengers miraculously saved!

Poonjar #Kottayam pic.twitter.com/SNuXQqshBL — Dr Roy Kallivayalil (@RoyKallivayalil) October 16, 2021

VN Vasavan, Minister for Co-operation, said emergency services were working on rescuing 60 stranded people.

October usually marks the end of India's monsoon season but flooding can still be severe. Kerala has been on alert for flash flooding in recent weeks.

In August 2020, monsoons triggered a landslide that killed at least 43 people in Kerala.

The meteorological department warned on Saturday evening that more "extremely heavy" rainfall was expected.