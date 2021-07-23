","publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"The National","url":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/us","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/pf/resources/images/logo_rectangle.png?d=44"}},"articleSection":"Asia","keywords":[],"description":"Five people killed in landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains","thumbnailUrl":"https://thenational-the-national-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uVh5XGkbZoeJ44tf23_eUUpvw8Q=/400x267/filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/LOPNWBG2BCLN2XKGFETYNBEGZA.jpg","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2021/07/23/hundreds-stranded-as-deadly-floods-hit-western-india/"}}
Hundreds stranded as deadly floods hit western India
Five people killed in landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains
Associated Press
Jul 23, 2021
Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters, an official said on Friday.
Five people died in three landslides in Raigad district in western Maharashtra state, according to District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary.
Many of those rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways, she said.
Ms Chaudhary said the rains had eased and water levels were falling on Friday, but access to badly hit areas was still blocked, hampering rescue operations.
Elsewhere in the region, another 200 people in Ratnagiri district were rescued from hilly areas on Thursday after the heavy rains, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
In the coastal town of Chiplun, home to 70,000 people, more than half the area was flooded, PTI reported.
The district administrator of Ratnagiri said he had sought help from the army, coast guard and the National Disaster Response Force for rescue operations.
Last weekend, more than 30 people were killed in landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains in and around Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital.