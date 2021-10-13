Today’s best photos: from a maze in Germany to a bellowing stag

Battened down Hong Kong

A pedestrian crosses an empty street in the central business district of Hong Kong as it battened down for the second time in less than a week. Tropical Cyclone Kompasu prompted forecasters to raise their alert level and bring in mandatory safety measures

Coal workers

Women unload coal from a lorry on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India

Octogenarian farmer and his son

Dale Nething, 86, waits on the steps as his son Don Nething, 62, troubleshoots the combine harvester. It had broken down while being used to harvest corn in Ravenna, Ohio, US

Marsh dwellers

A fisherman stands on a boat at the Cienaga Grande de Santa Marta, in Nueva Venecia, Colombia. About 400 families live in stilt houses in the Cienaga Grande, which is the largest of the swampy marshes in Colombia between the Magdalena River and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains

Columbus celebrations

Members of the Armada music band perform during a tribute at the Mausoleum of the Columbus Lighthouse, where the remains of Cristobal Colon (Christopher Columbus) are said to rest, on the 529th anniversary of the arrival of the admiral to the Americas, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

All the fun of the fair

An aerial view shows the rides and stalls at the Hull Fair, one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe. More than 250 rides and stalls have returned to the northern English city for the annual event, which runs until this Saturday. It had a break last year owing to the pandemic, having last been postponed during the Second World War. The fair began in 1279, making it one of the oldest still in existence, and was extended to an 11-day event in 1752

A bellowing stag

A red deer stag bellows at sunrise during the rutting, or breeding, season which takes place during the autumn, in Bushy Park, south-west London