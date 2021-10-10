Today's best photos: from a rotating house to touchdown celebrations in LA

Migrant sit-in

African migrants gather for a sit-in protest, at the UN refugee agency offices in Tripoli, to demand that the international community moves them out of Libya. Protesters at the UNHCR office said the demonstration began a few days ago and other migrants joined on Friday after fleeing the detention centre, where a gunfire incident occurred, killing at least six people. The migrants said they moved to that location because they felt unsafe and had nowhere else to go. They sleep on the ground, cook their meals on the spot, and care for the injured by themselves. There are men, women and some children among them.

EPA

Furious hook

Tyson Fury, of England, lands a left to Deontay Wilder during their heavyweight championship boxing match, in Las Vegas.

AP Photo

Flock of pigeons

Beachgoers walk along the shores of the Bay of Bengal as a flock of pigeons flies by in the morning, at Marina beach in Chennai, India.

EPA

Turkish bees

Bees hover around the hand of a beekeeper in the village of Cokek, in Mugla province, southwestern Turkey. Mugla is home to about 3. 5 million of Turkey's eight million bees, but pine honey production has been significantly affected by the worst forest fires in Turkey this summer, burning down the pine trees where the basra beetle lives.

AFP

Green pass protest

Demonstrators and police clash during a protest in Rome. Thousands of demonstrators protested Saturday in Rome against the Covid-19 health pass that Italian workers, in both the public and private sectors, must display to enter their workplaces from October 15 under a government decree.

AP Photo

Al Kadhimi votes

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi casts his vote at a polling station in the Green Zone, as Iraqis go to the polls in the parliamentary election, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Reuters

Bengal tiger cubs

Bengal tiger cubs walk with their mother Chitara at the Guadalajara Zoo, in Jalisco state, Mexico. Four bengal tiger cubs, an endangered species, are the main attraction at the zoo after their birth three months ago. Nadya Herran, a veterinary specialist and caretaker of the tigers, said the cubs, two males and two females, now weigh 12 kilograms and were born in July as a result of the natural mating of their parents and through a night birth.

EPA

Touchdown celebrations

Utah wide receiver Money Parks, wearing jersey No. 10, celebrates his touchdown reception with running back TJ Pledger during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Southern California, in Los Angeles.