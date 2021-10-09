Today's best photos: from selfies with Macron to astronauts at a volcano

Bamboo scaffolding collapse
Rescue personnel at the scene where bamboo scaffolding by a high-rise residential building collapsed onto a road, following strong winds and heavy rain from weather patterns from a tropical storm, in Hong Kong.
Voters in Iraq
Members of Kurdish Peshmerga security forces cast their votes in Iraq's parliamentary elections two days before the rest of Iraq head to the polls on October 10.
Indian Air Force march
Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers march during the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.
Astronauts at volcano
People dressed in astronaut costumes pose for pictures while visiting Volcano No. 6 of the Ulan Hada volcano group near Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China.
Banded kingfisher
A male banded kingfisher rests on a tree branch in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Victim's relatives mourn in Kashmir
Aradhana, centre, wife of Deepak Chand, a school teacher who was killed in Kashmir, mourns her death in Jammu, India.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate
The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Dmitry Muratov, left, speaks with journalists in Moscow, Russia.