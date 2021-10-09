Today's best photos: from selfies with Macron to astronauts at a volcano

Bamboo scaffolding collapse

Rescue personnel at the scene where bamboo scaffolding by a high-rise residential building collapsed onto a road, following strong winds and heavy rain from weather patterns from a tropical storm, in Hong Kong.

AFP

Voters in Iraq

Members of Kurdish Peshmerga security forces cast their votes in Iraq's parliamentary elections two days before the rest of Iraq head to the polls on October 10.

AFP

Indian Air Force march

Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers march during the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad.

AFP

Astronauts at volcano

People dressed in astronaut costumes pose for pictures while visiting Volcano No. 6 of the Ulan Hada volcano group near Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China.

Reuters

Banded kingfisher

A male banded kingfisher rests on a tree branch in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

AP Photo

Victim's relatives mourn in Kashmir

Aradhana, centre, wife of Deepak Chand, a school teacher who was killed in Kashmir, mourns her death in Jammu, India.

AP Photo

Nobel Peace Prize laureate

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Dmitry Muratov, left, speaks with journalists in Moscow, Russia.