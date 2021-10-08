Today's best photos: from a camel wearing a hat to the Hindu festival of Navaratri

Reuters

New York Comic Con

People in fancy dress attend the 2021 event at the Jacob Javits Convention Centre in Manhattan, New York.

Reuters

Oil spill

Globs of crude oil are raked up after more than 3,000 barrels of crude oil leaked from a ruptured pipeline into the Pacific Ocean at Corona Del Mar State Beach, Newport Beach, California.

Reuters

In Kabul

A girl sits between concrete barriers in Kabul, Afghanistan.

AP Photo

Pope Francis

The Pontiff delivers a speech at the interreligious meeting 'Brother peoples, future land" organised by the Sant'Egidio Community at Rome's Colosseum.

EPA

Camel in a hat

A camel is seen at a road junction at the Dead Sea, Israel.

AP Photo

Navratri celebrations

Indians wear traditional attire to perform the Garba dance to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri in Ahmedabad, India.

AP Photo

An Indian girl celebrates the Hindu festival of Navratri, also known as the nine nights festival, in Ahmedabad, India.

Reuters

Military clean-up

Indonesian soldiers clear rubbish and shrubs from land filled with ancient tombs in the coastal area of Ulee Lheu in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.