Today’s best photos: California oil spills and a museum made of plastic bottles

Hazara workers in Bamiyan

Members of the Hazara minority in Bamiyan province, Afghanistan, prepare to load coal on to a lorry near the former site of the Salsal Buddha statue, which the Taliban destroyed in 2001.

AFP

La Palma volcano eruption continues

A woman and child watch the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Tacande de Arriba, La Palma, in the Canary Islands.

Reuters

A museum made of plastic bottles

People walk through ‘Terowongan 4444’, or ‘4444 tunnel’, made of plastic bottles collected from rivers in and around the Indonesian city of Gresik, East Java. It is on display at the plastic museum opened by Ecological Observation and Wetlands Conservation, an Indonesian environmentalist group.

Reuters

Another Barbie world

The Barbie brand has teamed up with the European Space Agency and its only active female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti, to inspire girls to consider careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Reuters

Longest lockdown record

A delivery rider is reflected on the surface of a building near Southern Cross Station in Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne has spent longer in lockdown than any other city, surpassing the 245-day record set by Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires.

EPA

Paris-Roubaix race

A Jumbo-Visma team rider leads the pack on a cobblestone section during the 257-kilometre Paris-Roubaix cycling race from Compiegne to Roubaix, France.

EPA

Oil block

Heavy equipment is used to prevent oil leached from an offshore rig from reaching the Talbert Marshlands. The area in Newport Beach, California, is the habitat of various wildlife, and authorities in California’s Orange County are battling to mitigate the damage caused by the 480,000-litre spill.