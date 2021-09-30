Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, disappears on trial day

A 96-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary has failed to turn up for the start of her trial in Germany.

The judge in charge of the case on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for fugitive Irmgard Furchner.

According to the court, Ms Furchner left her retirement home on Thursday morning and was taken by taxi to a subway station for the final part of her journey to court. Ms Furchner, however, never arrived.

The judge presiding over the case asked the court to be patient while trying to track down Ms Furchner.

The accused's lawyer was already in the courtroom, although he did not make any statements as to the whereabouts of his client.

Ms Furchner is charged with complicity in the murders of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland. She is one of the first women to stand trial in decades as part of a re-examination of the role of women in the Third Reich.

Ms Furchner was 18 or 19 when she worked at the camp as a secretary and is being tried in youth court. She is accused of assisting in the systematic murder of those at Stutthof and typing out deportation and execution commands at the commander's dictation before signing each message with her initials.

The planned opening of the trial at Itzehoe district court, close to Quickborn, north of Hamburg, comes a day before the 75th anniversary of the sentencing to death by hanging of 12 senior members of the Nazi establishment at the first Nuremberg trial.

Ms Furchner's case is one of eight cases being taken to court according to the Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes.