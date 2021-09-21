Today's best photos: from dinosaurs on the move to a Harvest Moon

Moon-shaped balloon in Hong Kong
People pose in front of a giant moon-shaped balloon ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, China.
Hot lava reaches swimming pool
Hot lava reaches a swimming pool after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma.
A child in coca leaves
A child plays among coca leaves in Peru's Pichari district.
Dinosaurs in transit
Dinosaur figures are transported on the Bridge of Americas towards El Paso, Texas, after the US extended limits on non-essential travel due a Covid-19 outbreak in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Harvest Moon in Boston
The Harvest Moon, also known as the Corn Moon, rises in Boston, Massachusetts.
Updated: September 21st 2021, 12:54 PM