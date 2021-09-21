Today's best photos: from dinosaurs on the move to a Harvest Moon

An aerial view shows the giant ephemeral landart painting entitled "World in Progress II" by Swiss-French artist Saype (Guillaume Legros) representing two children drawing and building with origami their ideal world, at the Headquarters of the United Nations (U. N. ) in New York City, USA. The artwork covering 11'000 square meters (118'000 sq ft) was produced with biodegradable paints made from natural pigments such as charcoal and chalk and constitutes the second step of a project started at the U. N. European headquarters in Geneva in 2020. The project is supported and gifted by Switzerland to the U. N. to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the organization and the launch of the Common Agenda. AP

Reuters

Moon-shaped balloon in Hong Kong

People pose in front of a giant moon-shaped balloon ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, China.

AP

Hot lava reaches swimming pool

Hot lava reaches a swimming pool after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma.

AFP

A child in coca leaves

A child plays among coca leaves in Peru's Pichari district.

Reuters

Dinosaurs in transit

Dinosaur figures are transported on the Bridge of Americas towards El Paso, Texas, after the US extended limits on non-essential travel due a Covid-19 outbreak in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

EPA

Harvest Moon in Boston

The Harvest Moon, also known as the Corn Moon, rises in Boston, Massachusetts.