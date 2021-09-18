Taliban target of suspected ISIS attack that killed 3 in Jalalabad

Taliban members inspect the site of a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on September 18, 2021. At least two people were killed in the explosion and about 20 injured. Photo: AFP

Three people were killed when three blasts struck the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday.

At least one was aimed at a Taliban vehicle.

It was the first deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan since the US withdrew from the country last month.

An official from the health department of Nangarhar province told AFP that three people died and 18 were wounded.

Later on Saturday, two people were injured in Kabul when an explosive device attached to a car was detonated, Afghan news service Etilaatroz reported.

“Sticky bombs” – magnetic explosive devices attached to cars – have been a common method of assassination in Kabul. But the tactic was previously used by terrorists against Afghans working with the internationally backed government, which fell on August 15.

The roadside bombing in Jalalabad was a more common tactic, locals said.

The Taliban stormed to power in mid-August, ousting the internationally recognised government and promising to restore security to the violence-wracked country.

But they have struggled to contain their rivalry with the Afghan ISIS affiliate, IS-Khorasan Province.

“In one attack, a Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was targeted,” a Taliban official who asked not to be named told AFP.

“Women and children were among the injured,” he said.

Pictures taken at the site of the blast showed a green pick-up truck bearing a white Taliban flag, surrounded by debris, with armed fighters looking on.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of the Afghan ISIS affiliate.

Kabul airport attack

IS-K has been active in Afghanistan since about 2015.

On August 26, a bombing outside the gates of Kabul airport killed at least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers amid a mass evacuation. The attack was attributed to IS-K.

That bombing led the US to launch a drone strike on a vehicle believed to belong to IS-K.

But the US said on Saturday that its military had been mistaken and that as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, had been killed.

Since the last American soldier left on August 30, Afghanistan has been free of bombs, air strikes and widespread fighting.

The attacks on Saturday suggest the current lull in violence may be only temporary.

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

if you go Getting there Etihad (Etihad.com), Emirates (emirates.com) and Air France (www.airfrance.com) fly to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. Return flights cost from around Dh3,785. It takes about 40 minutes to get from Paris to Compiègne by train, with return tickets costing €19. The Glade of the Armistice is 6.6km east of the railway station. Staying there On a handsome, tree-lined street near the Chateau’s park, La Parenthèse du Rond Royal (laparenthesedurondroyal.com) offers spacious b&b accommodation with thoughtful design touches. Lots of natural woods, old fashioned travelling trunks as decoration and multi-nozzle showers are part of the look, while there are free bikes for those who want to cycle to the glade. Prices start at €120 a night. More information: musee-armistice-14-18.fr ; compiegne-tourisme.fr; uk.france.fr

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

