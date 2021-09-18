Taliban take boat rides in Afghanistan’s Band-e-Amir national park

Taliban militants enjoy boating in Bamiyan's Band-e Amir lake, once a popular destination for local tourists, which was made the country's first official national park in 2009.

It has been known as the “Grand Canyon“ of Afghanistan. Band-e Amir National Park is an oasis of striking blue lakes amid the Hindu Kush mountains.

But photos appearing online on Saturday appeared to show the militant Taliban group riding in pedalos on the lakes, once frequented by thousands of domestic tourists and intrepid international travellers.

What was a surreal scene for many online – prompting jokes about a “Taliban navy“ – will bring sadness and concern to onlookers who fear for the region’s heritage.

Band-e-Amir is about 75 kilometres from Bamyan, an area globally renowned for traces of the area’s Buddhist past.

The Buddhas of Bamiyan, towering structures carved into a cliff in the sixth century, were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

