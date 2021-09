Today's best photos: from Chinese astronauts to the Arc de Triomphe

Chinese astronauts, from left, Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming wave at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. AP

Bridge Collapse

A collapsed bridge under construction in Mumbai, India.

AFP

Uefa Europa League support

Sturm Graz supporters wave flags during the UEFA Europa League Group B football match between AS Monaco and SK Sturm Graz at 'Louis II' stadium in Monaco.

AFP

Homage to the founder of Bitcoin

A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask in front of the statue of Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious inventor of bitcoin, after its unveiling at the Graphisoft Park in Budapest.

AFP

Icebergs right ahead

Icebergs at the mouth of the Jakobshavns ice fjord during sunset near Ilulissat, Greenland.

Reuters

On the edge

Workers assemble a retired passenger jet, planned to become a tourist attraction, on a cliff in Uluwatu, Bali.

EPA

Protest outside the Reichstag

An activist from Human rights group Unverhandelbar (non-negotiable) places photos of German politicians in front of Berlin's Reichstag building during a protest against human rights violations at Europe's external borders.

EPA

Christo's latest triumph

Workers install a shimmering wrapper to envelope the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, a posthumous installation known as 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

Reuters

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')

Match info Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')