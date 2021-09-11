Pakistan International Airlines to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday

The Taliban have been trying to restart the airport with Qatari assistance

A Taliban fighter stands guard at Kabul airport. Karim SAHIB / AFP

The National
Sep 11, 2021

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights to Kabul from Islamabad next week, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban took power.

"We have got all technical clearances for flight operations," AFP quoted PIA's spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan as saying. The service would depend on demand.

Read More
Afghanistan: first flights land at Kabul airport since Taliban takeover

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance.

"We have received 73 requests, which is very encouraging ... from humanitarian relief agencies and journalists," Mr Khan said.

In the past two days, Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who could not leave during the evacuation.

An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.

Updated: September 11th 2021, 9:49 AM
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
Longreads
'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

PakistanKabulAfghanistanTaliban
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Pakistan International Airlines to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday
Pakistan International Airlines to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday
An image that illustrates this article Afghan children in UAE dance along to 'Baby Shark'
Afghan children in UAE dance along to 'Baby Shark'
An image that illustrates this article Fighting in Myanmar leaves several villagers dead
Fighting in Myanmar leaves several villagers dead
An image that illustrates this article Biden calls for unity as US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Biden calls for unity as US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks