ISS: Fire alarm aboard the international space station

The cause of the smoke and plastic smell has yet to be identified

The National
Sep 9, 2021

A fire alarm went off on Thursday morning aboard the International Space Station as the crew reported smoke and the smell of burnt plastic, Russia's space agency said.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos said the issue was located in the ISS’s Russian Zvezda module during the recharging of the station's batteries.

Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky alerted mission control in Moscow at around 5am on Thursday morning, the Government-run RIA news reported.

The international space station
Russia's new space lab briefly knocks ISS out of position

The RIA said that harmful substances were detected in the area of a medicine cabinet of the Russian module of the ISS and that the smells leaked into the American segment through ventilation systems.

The crew aboard the ISS are yet to identify the cause of the smell and smoke but they have activated the scrubbing system for removing harmful substances from the air in the station.

Roscosmos reported that all systems continued to work normally and the composition of the air aboard the station was within "standard parameters".

RIA said that cosmonauts Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov opened panels in the Zvezda module in an effort to find the source of the smoke but did not find any issues. The investigation is ongoing but the crew has returned to regular training ahead of planned spacewalks, Roscosmos said.

Updated: September 9th 2021, 6:37 AM
IssSpace
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article ISS: Fire alarm aboard the international space station
ISS: Fire alarm aboard the international space station
An image that illustrates this article America's Neom: $400 billion megacity in the desert
America's Neom: $400 billion megacity in the desert
An image that illustrates this article Afghan 'persons of merit' soften South Korea's hard stance on refugees
Afghan 'persons of merit' soften South Korea's hard stance on refugees
An image that illustrates this article Joe Biden to call for vaccine conference at UN amid supply shortage
Joe Biden to call for vaccine conference at UN amid supply shortage