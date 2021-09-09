ISS: Fire alarm aboard the international space station

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, left, of the European Space Agency is attached to a foot restraint while installing new solar panels on the International Space Station, with US astronaut Shane Kimbrough. AFP

A fire alarm went off on Thursday morning aboard the International Space Station as the crew reported smoke and the smell of burnt plastic, Russia's space agency said.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos said the issue was located in the ISS’s Russian Zvezda module during the recharging of the station's batteries.

Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky alerted mission control in Moscow at around 5am on Thursday morning, the Government-run RIA news reported.

The international space station Russia's new space lab briefly knocks ISS out of position

The RIA said that harmful substances were detected in the area of a medicine cabinet of the Russian module of the ISS and that the smells leaked into the American segment through ventilation systems.

The crew aboard the ISS are yet to identify the cause of the smell and smoke but they have activated the scrubbing system for removing harmful substances from the air in the station.

Roscosmos reported that all systems continued to work normally and the composition of the air aboard the station was within "standard parameters".

RIA said that cosmonauts Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov opened panels in the Zvezda module in an effort to find the source of the smoke but did not find any issues. The investigation is ongoing but the crew has returned to regular training ahead of planned spacewalks, Roscosmos said.